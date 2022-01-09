Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,811.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

