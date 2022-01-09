GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 5.87.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.