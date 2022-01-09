Growth DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.34 or 0.00043961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $7.95 million and $92,547.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005850 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

