Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $171.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH opened at $87.83 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.