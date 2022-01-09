Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,912 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

