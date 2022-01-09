Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 36,079 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

