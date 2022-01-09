Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $29.89 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $313.90. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

