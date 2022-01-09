Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59. The company has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

