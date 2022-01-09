GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GXO opened at $83.43 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

