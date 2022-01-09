Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

