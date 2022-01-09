Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.
HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.
NYSE:HAE opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
