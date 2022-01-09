Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $60.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE:HAE opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $41,583,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

