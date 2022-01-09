Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAFC. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

HAFC opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $777.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.