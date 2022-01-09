Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 228 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $24.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,662. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $380.64 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.10 and a 200 day moving average of $561.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

