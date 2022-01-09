Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 56,472 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.24% of MP Materials worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 1,704,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,918. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

