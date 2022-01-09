Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $14.61 on Friday, reaching $2,740.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,786.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

