Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 695,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

