Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.42. 607,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.87. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

