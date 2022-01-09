Hartline Investment Corp Sells 23,592 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 3,794,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,585. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

