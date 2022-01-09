Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $305.52 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003220 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,001,248 coins and its circulating supply is 225,056,248 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

