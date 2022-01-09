HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.