HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE:FCU opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.46. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$611.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

