HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.
Separately, raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of TSE:FCU opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.46. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$611.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
