H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

