Head to Head Comparison: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.22 $37.52 million $0.37 7.27

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.08%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 28.11% 12.68%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

