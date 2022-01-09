Head to Head Contrast: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 8 0 2.50 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $169.02, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.89% 14.69% 4.32% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.89 $818.80 million $4.62 35.79 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.89 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Tian Ruixiang on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

