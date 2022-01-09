Head-To-Head Contrast: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EzFill and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 0.71 $104.14 million $15.94 6.33

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 10.34% 27.31% 12.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EzFill and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A America’s Car-Mart 0 0 2 0 3.00

America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.46%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

