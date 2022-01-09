Head to Head Review: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.05 $12.11 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million 2.47 $5.92 million $1.00 11.52

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Third Coast Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

