Head-To-Head Survey: Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) versus Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datang International Power Generation and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enel Chile has a consensus target price of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Enel Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.77 -$66.12 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Datang International Power Generation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

