Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

