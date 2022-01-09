Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $8,835,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 2,720,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

