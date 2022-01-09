Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

