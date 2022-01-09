Helpico One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $336.54 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.07502944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.70 or 1.00265036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

