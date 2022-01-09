Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Shares of GS stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.