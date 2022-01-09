Heritage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.05 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

