Heritage Trust Co Has $2.79 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

