Heritage Trust Co Has $3.58 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

