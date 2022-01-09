Heritage Trust Co Purchases 745 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.8% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 114,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.71 and a 200 day moving average of $345.80. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

