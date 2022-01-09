Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $903.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

