Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

