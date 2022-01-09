Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
