Heritage Trust Co Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

