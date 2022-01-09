Hiblocks (HIBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,941.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $25.80 million and approximately $79,941.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.99 or 0.07448489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,053.61 or 0.99948039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

