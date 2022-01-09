High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PCF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.66% of High Income Securities Fund worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

