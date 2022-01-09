High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PCF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.