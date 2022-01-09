Hive Reaches One Day Volume of $23.57 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Hive has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $507.90 million and $23.57 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005368 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 388,320,802 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

