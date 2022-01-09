Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £418.90 million and a PE ratio of 245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.82.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

