Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

