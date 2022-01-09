Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $237.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.
Shares of HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
