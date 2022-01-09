Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $237.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Shares of HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

