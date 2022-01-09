Hoo Token (HOO) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market capitalization of $85.10 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.56 or 0.07498964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.09 or 1.00003494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.