Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

