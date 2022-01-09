Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,911.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.88 million and $57,911.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00082183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.98 or 0.07429484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.29 or 0.99900780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

