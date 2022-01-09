HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

