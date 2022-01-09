H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.89.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.29. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.27.

In related news, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

